Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has backed Dele Alli to "rebuild his career" at Goodison Park after the January signing impressed as a substitute in the draw against Leicester City.

Alli has struggled to make an impact since moving from Tottenham but Campbell believes it will take time for him to recover from a difficult end to his time at White Hart Lane.

"I think this performance will help him kick on," Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"The mental scars of what happened to him under Jose Mourinho, going from being first choice to sometimes not even getting changed for games, has really affected him.

"It is a rebuilding job for him at Everton and on his day he is still a wonderful player.

"He needs to get into pre-season and rebuild his confidence. I think next season Everton will see the player he was."