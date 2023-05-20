Kilmarnock 0-1 St Johnstone: What the manager said

St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: "I'm not interested in me but for the club, the chairman, his dad, the players and supporters and all the players and staff. It's fantastic.

"The club sets out to be in the Premiership every year and we are next year.

"It's a credit to everybody, and I've got to include Callum [Davidson] in that, he was my gaffer as well and he was the first person on the text so it shows you what kind of guy he is.

"I thought we were excellent. I thought we had good opportunities and get the goal from a set-play, one we worked on.

I thought we were very good. Then Kilmarnock get the man sent off, it was always going to be whether we could score in transition and get that second goal.

"Unfortunately we didn't but all in all I'm very happy."