Crystal Palace v Southampton: Team news

Midfielder Will Hughes is set to make a rare start for Crystal Palace.

"He deserves a chance. He will be one of the players that can start the game," said Palace boss Patrick Vieira on Friday.

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is a major doubt after suffering a knee injury against Forest.

Bella-Kotchap was due to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the damage and if ruled out would join Juan Larios, Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento and Theo Walcott on the sidelines.

