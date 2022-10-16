By Phil McNulty, Chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool rose to the occasion to revive their Premier League season as they demonstrated once again that they are Manchester City’s most dangerous opponents when at their best.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been disappointing so far this ternm, with stellar names such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk short of their world-class best.

Faced with a City side unbeaten in the Premier League this season, the pair demonstrated their enduring importance to Liverpool as Van Dijk was outstanding alongside Joe Gomez to perform the not inconsiderable feat of keeping Erling Haaland off the scoresheet while Salah delivered the game’s decisive moment with the winning goal.

Liverpool’s outstanding performer was Joe Gomez, who was probably only being used alongside Van Dijk because of a late injury to Ibrahim Konate.

Anfield was at its bristling best as Liverpool were roared to victory although manager Jurgen Klopp can have no complaints about being sent off his reaction to a late decision when he felt Salah was fouled, while there is also concern over Diogo Jota’s late muscle injury.

It is too early to say the real Liverpool are back but this was much more like it.