'Arsenal aren't bottling it' - Gunners urged to keep faith

Former Chelsea and England striker Chris Sutton says Arsenal have to "keep believing" despite their defeat in Wednesday's top-of-the-table game against Manchester City.

The Gunners were leapfrogged by Pep Guardiola's side and, having not been in this position for many years, the pressure will ramp up inside a youthful dressing room, especially after picking up just one point from three games.

"People will say they are bottling it," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Everybody will be talking about how the pressure is really on.

"But they aren't bottling it - City were just more streetwise."

With a game in hand on their rivals, Sutton certainly feels Arsenal remain as strong title contenders.

"In the first half, they showed how good they are," he said. "In that Arsenal dressing room, they have to keep thinking they are still in it.

"It's much better for them to be believing and confronting the challenge, rather than thinking about hiding."

More analysis over here on BBC Sounds