Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is backing Steve Cook to reintegrate into his squad as he applies to the Premier League to allow the centre-back permission.

Cook was excluded from Forest's 25-man squad after the January transfer window closed but Cooper revealed he wants the former Bournemouth man to be eligible again given a new defensive crisis at the club.

"We have applied under Premier League rules and we are more than hoping it will be fine," said Cooper. "We are expecting that to happen given the circumstances we find ourselves in."

Fellow defenders Scott McKenna and Willy Boly were forced off early in last weekend's defeat at Fulham and Cooper revealed they faced six weeks and three months out respectively.

However, he is confident Cook, who has made 14 appearances this season and was close to leaving Forest on deadline day, can still play an important role and may even feature against Manchester City on Saturday.

"I said at the time we submitted the squad how fond we are of Cooky and the productive part he has played in his time here," he said. "He has been very professional and, with this happening only a week or so after the decision, it's been pretty normal.

"For a lesser man, it might have been different from what he has been."