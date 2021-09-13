Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Twenty-five goals had been scored in Premier League games involving West Ham and Southampton this season prior to Saturday’s meeting at St Mary’s, but there was little to shout about in a first half low on entertainment.

Southampton fashioned the better openings before half-time, Adam Armstrong registering the only shot on target and Moussa Djenepo having a goalbound effort blocked by Craig Dawson.

West Ham improved in the second half but – in the words of David Moyes – were too “poor” in the final third to warrant a third league win of the campaign.

Michail Antonio – August’s Premier League player of the month – had little impact on proceedings, mustering just two shots and capping a frustrating afternoon with an unnecessary red card.

The 31-year-old has been directly involved in seven of West Ham’s ten league goals this season but will now miss Saturday’s daunting trip to a Manchester United side gripped by Cristiano Ronaldo fever.

Southampton remain without a win this season but there were positives for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. His team caused the Hammers problems on the counter-attack – particularly in the second half – and were unfortunate not to break the deadlock late on.

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja looks an astute acquisition, striking the foot of the post and having a header cleared off the line in a lively 20-minute cameo.