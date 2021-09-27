Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Marcus Rashford is hoping to return to contact training next week and could be back in contention for a first-team spot by the middle of October.

The United and England striker missed the start of the season after having shoulder surgery.

There is no chance of Rashford being involved in Saturday’s Premier League game against Everton at Old Trafford.

However, providing he progresses as hoped, it is possible he could be involved in a closed-doors game during the international break.

The 23-year-old posted on social media to say he was hoping to get the go-ahead for training from doctors on Friday.

Well, at the second attempt he said he was waiting for the "green light" from his consultant...