Brentford v Wolves: Team news

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank can select from an unchanged squad.

Frank Onyeka remains on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while the game comes too soon for the club's injured players.

Ruben Neves, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, is available for Wolves and new signing Chiquinho could also be involved.

Romain Saiss is on international duty and Hwang Hee-chan, Willy Boly, Marcal, Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny are still injured.

