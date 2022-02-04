Arsenal are planning to spend up to £180m this summer to sign Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, both 24, plus Real Sociedad's Sweden frontman Alexander Isak, 22. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, West Ham will target Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, who is on loan with Marseille, in the summer. Saliba has also been linked with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Real Madrid. (Jeunes Footeux via Sport Witness), external

Former Arsenal midfielder Willian walked away from the club and £20m in wages when he returned to Corinthians last summer. (Four Four Two), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column