Solskjaer on impressive start, penalties & Cavani-Ronaldo partnership
- Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media before Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Aston Villa.
Here are the key lines from the Manchester United boss:
On his side’s impressive start to the season, Solskjaer says: “It’s been a decent return with 13 points, but there are things to work on and bigger challenges ahead”;
He is not happy about the lack of penalties his side have been awarded in their last two games, with Cristiano Ronaldo denied on Sunday, and then Jesse Lingard's claim overlooked at Old Trafford on Wednesday - with the United boss suggesting comments from a certain Jurgen Klopp may have had an impact;
Solskjaer confirmed Edinson Cavani is available for selection this weekend after re-joining training on Thursday;
The United manager says it is exciting to see Cavani and Ronaldo together: “That will be a good partnership. Those two are boys you like to have around the goal when clubs are not giving you space.”