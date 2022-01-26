Bryan Mbeumo has signed a new contract with Brentford that will keep him at the club until 2026.

The 22-year-old French winger has been an integral part of Thomas Frank's side since his arrival in 2019, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League.

He has scored three goals and registered three assists in the top flight this season.

Frank said: "He had a fantastic first season in the Championship and just as good a follow-up year last season, as he developed other parts of his game.

"His Premier League performances have been even more impressive.

"I am also very pleased that we have a chance to maximise Bryan’s potential. We are only seeing the start of what he will be able to produce.

"He has a brilliant future in front of him."