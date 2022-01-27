Doucoure and Delph sidelined for at least a month
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Everton midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph are expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks with injuries.
Frenchman Doucoure was forced off in the 65th minute of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa at Goodison Park because of a groin problem.
Tests have revealed the 29-year-old requires a period of rehabilitation, having previously suffered a foot injury in October which kept him out for six weeks.
Delph injured his thigh during a training session this week and is now undergoing treatment with the club’s medical team.
Fellow midfielder Tom Davies is also currently out injured.