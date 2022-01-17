Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says he does not know if having games in hand is an advantage as he prepares his team for a vital bottom-of-the-table match against Burnley on Tuesday.

The Clarets have only played 17 games this season – relegation rivals Norwich have played 21 – after a number of their fixtures have been postponed over the past six weeks.

But Ranieri, whose Hornets team have played 19 games, is not concerned the integrity of the league is under threat.

“It could be an advantage and for others it could not,” he said. “They are the rules. If we have to play three matches in six days, we play three matches in six days. That’s it.”

There has been increased scrutiny on Premier League postponements in the wake of Arsenal’s game with Tottenham being called off, but Ranieri refused to comment on the situation at other clubs.

“I am not a lawyer, I am just a manager,” he said. “There is a match and we have to play. It is a strange life with Covid - not only for sport, but for everyone.

“We are lucky, we stay with good health.”

How you feeling about Watford's season so far? Have your say over here