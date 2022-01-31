Dembele 'not going to Manchester United'

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will not be joining Manchester United, and is "everything that's wrong with the transfer window", according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Dembele is out of contract in the summer and has apparently agreed terms with Paris St-Germain, despite late reports emerging this weekend linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

"Dembele has been out there every other day and he's been linked with every club in Europe it seems," Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Manchester United are not even interested in him - they briefed journalists yesterday to say he's not in discussions.

"It's a conveyor belt of nonsense. He's going to PSG - I hope it works out for him - but his name sums up everything that's wrong with the transfer window."

