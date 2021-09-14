Young Boys v Man Utd - confirmed team news

Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner - appointed Young Boys boss in June - is taking charge of his first Champions League group match.

The Swiss champions came through qualifying to reach this stage.

Jordan Siebatcheu scored three goals in qualifying. He starts this game on the bench.

Young Boys XI: Von Ballmoos, Hefti, Camara, Lauper, Garcia, Sierro, Martins Pereira, Fassnacht, Aebischer, Ngamaleu, Elia.