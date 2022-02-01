Former Aston Villa and Leicester manager Martin O'Neill says he "had to pull Chris Sutton out of the quagmire" at Chelsea after he signed the England striker for Celtic in 2000.

Sutton joined Chelsea for £10m from Blackburn Rovers in July 1999 but scored only twice in 38 appearances for the Blues.

When new Celtic boss O'Neill offered to end his stay at Stamford Bridge after just 12 months in London, Sutton moved to Glasgow and became an integral part of a successful era at Celtic Park.

"Sutton had not had a great time at Chelsea," O'Neill told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "I had to pull him out of the quagmire.

"I told the Celtic owner I was going to watch him playing for Chelsea under-13s, where at least he would literally be head and shoulders above the rest!

"Everyone knew about him winning the league with Blackburn Rovers and coming from Chelsea, he was a major boost. He hadn't adjusted down there but that was as good a £6m as I've ever spent."

