Point came at immense cost - Nevin

Newcastle's point at home against Manchester United has come at an "immense cost", according to former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin.

Both Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin were taken off with injuries - the former withdrawn before half-time.

And Nevin has labelled those injuries to two of the Magpies' best attackers as potentially "disastrous".

"We don’t know how bad the injuries are going to be," ex-Scotland international Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Wilson is a massive player for them. He's not just a goalscorer - he holds the ball up so well. His physical play was giving both centre-backs a really tough time.

"Even that was probably not the worst. If Allan Saint-Maximin's injury is more than a week or two, that is disastrous news. The cost to them is absolutely immense."

