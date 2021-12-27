The game marked two years since Mikel Arteta's first in charge of the Gunners and the Spaniard can be pleased with where his side are.

They were 11th and 14th after their Boxing Day games in 2019 and 2020 respectively, but have improved enough to suggest that a first top-four finish since 2016 is not beyond their capabilities.

There is plenty to ponder for Norwich boss Dean Smith though. especially in attack. They have now failed to score in their past four games and have managed only eight goals all season, while top scorer Teemu Pukki had only 23 touches against the Gunners.

The Arsenal game was another dispiriting watch for Norwich supporters and with a trip to Crystal Palace to come, time is not on Smith's side as he tries to stop the club's current losing streak and reignite any hopes of hauling themselves off the foot of the table.

