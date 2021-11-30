'He is a top manager' - Moyes on Potter

David Moyes says Brighton fans are "lucky" to have Graham Potter as their manager.

A small section of supporters could be heard booing after the Seagulls' goalless draw against Leeds on Saturday.

Potter said he was "a little bit perplexed" by the reaction and West Ham boss Moyes says he is a "top manager with a really good team".

"They are really lucky to have Graham Potter as manager and you shouldn't forget that," said Moyes. "We all get booed at times in our career. You just have to move on and I'm sure Graham knows what he is doing more than the people who booed."

The Hammers host Brighton on Wednesday sitting fourth in the table - ahead of Arsenal on goal difference - while Albion are ninth and without a win in eight Premier League matches.

"Every team who plays Brighton understands that they can cause you problems. They play with a really good style and have made a good start to the season," added Moyes.

"I think Graham Potter has done a really good job. They have gone about their work really well.

"If you asked me last season who I would tip to improve, I would say Brighton."