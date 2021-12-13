BBC Sport

Gerrard on Covid, busy schedule & Norwich

Published

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's trip to Norwich on Tuesday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • Marvelous Nakamba is out with a knee injury.

  • Gerrard said he won’t be naming the other players out with Covid due to medical confidentiality. 

  • On the busy schedule, Gerrard said "we need to make sure everybody is ready when called upon".

  • Gerrard said "it's an absolute dream" to have John McGinn and he is lucky to work with him.

  • On Norwich, Gerrard said Dean Smith is a "top manager" who he expects to continue to coach at the top level for many years.

  • It is "fascinating" that Smith and the Villa players know each other so well.

  • Gerrard said both he and Smith have stamped their mark on their teams and added "may the best team win".