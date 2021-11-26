'Everyone must say how good Ruben is'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he will stay “very demanding” of Ruben Loftus-Cheek in order to help the midfielder reach his potential.

In recent weeks, Tuchel has called on Loftus-Cheek to fulfil his potential and the 25-year-old produced a fine display in Tuesday’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus.

Tuchel says he has not spoken about Loftus-Cheek’s situation in the past because he was unhappy with the player, but added: “I see the potential and I think he knows about his potential.

“The thing for him is to show it to everybody. Everybody in the stadium must go home and say how good and strong Ruben is. That is the next step: to put the potential on the street and drive the car as fast as possible.

"He deserves to play and he is in competition with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, so he is in one of the toughest areas for minutes on the pitch. I am still happy with Ruben.

“This is what we expect because we can expect it from him. We will stay very demanding because of his potential.”

