Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A trio of hamstring injuries and a foot problem form Leeds United's Achilles' heel as four key players are injured for the trip to Chelsea.

With Robin Koch (pubis) still out, head coach Marcelo Bielsa has refused to use the absences of Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo to view the game pessimistically through the bottom of half-empty glass.

Bielsa's belief in the remaining resources at his disposable to upset the odds is admirable and must surely infect his players positively. "Football has that thing that is attractive," he said. "It allows for the hopes and the fantasy that contradicts logical reasoning."

Tyler Roberts, who at just the right time has found his best form for the club 100 games in, says the top three - all of whom United play this month - are "amazing teams" but "not invincible". The Wales international recalled the incredible 2-1 away win at Manchester City last season, which Bielsa masterminded with 10 men for most of the match.

Chelsea have their own injury woes, with N'Golo Kante one of four midfielders sidelined, and although Bielsa graciously concedes United's opponents are having similar issues, it seems another Marcelo miracle may be required at Stamford Bridge.