Average at best but job done for City

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Did any of those City players deserve a match rating over 7/10? Probably not. And the vast majority would have not bettered five. But did they have to? Probably not.

All-in-all it was an average-at-best game where VAR stepped in twice, did its job and everyone moved on.

A spark never caught, even when Fernandinho and Ivan Toney had a few nibbles at each other.

But isn’t this what the good teams do -play average and win? City had control of the game throughout and survived any Brentford scare. There was late charge from the Bees and City saw it out at their leisure.

A third game in six days will come against Arsenal and after this win over Brentford I think City have escaped without too much energy expensed.