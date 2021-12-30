Was dropping Aubameyang the answer for Arsenal?

Arsenal's impressive form without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is just a coincidence, says former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha.

After scoring 18 goals in their first 15 league games, the Gunners have scored 14 in their last four, plus five against Sunderland in the EFL Cup, since boss Mikel Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the captaincy.

"It set the tone for how people view Arsenal and their principles and so on," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"I think if he would have been allowed to do whatever he wanted based on a mistake he made, then that shows weakness from the manager and that probably would have infiltrated through to the players.

"The players know what to expect now and it seems really obvious, but not every manager is doing that. Arsenal are in a good run of form, they are playing well, the system is looking good and everyone seems to be chipping in with the goals. They look young and that’s a positive.

"It just so happens to have come without Aubameyang. I don’t think he would have made them worse on the field and he will come back into the squad at least when Arteta thinks he has punished him enough.

"The manager has made his point and it just so happens to have coincided with Arsenal getting results, but I don’t think taking him out the side was just going to be the answer."

