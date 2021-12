Chelsea are without Mateo Kovacic, who tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Jorginho will play despite back pain and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available, but fellow midfielder N'Golo Kante and defender Trevoh Chalobah are sidelined by injuries.

Leeds United pair Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are definite absentees because of hamstring injuries.

Patrick Bamford is expected to miss out with a similar problem, while Rodrigo is a doubt due to pain in his heel.

