Howe on home debut, January signings and Norwich
- Published
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Norwich on Tuesday.
Here is what the Magpies boss had to say:
Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie are suspended, but Dwight Gayle could return to face Norwich;
On bringing in new players in January, Howe said it's "very difficult to make any promises" but said he will be supported by owners;
Howe believes Newcastle "have magic in the players" and the ability to win games for us;
On his home debut Howe said he is "looking forward" to experiencing St James' Park and hopes the crowd can lift the players;
On the week ahead, Howe said he is aware how important these games are "but it's a dangerous thing to look too far ahead";
On Norwich, Howe said Dean Smith has done well since joining the club and "we have to be at our best and be inspired".