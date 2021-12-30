Liverpool's top three 2021 highlights
Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside
1. Alisson's amazing header
After Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle on 24 April, their hopes of a top-four finish looked to have slipped away.
The Reds were four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and five behind Leicester in third with just five games of the season to go.
Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, then put together back-to-back wins against Southampton and Manchester United before a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion. Mohamed Salah cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu’s opener but the Reds were still being held by the already-relegated Baggies deep into stoppage time when they won a corner.
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker made his way forward, almost unnoticed, into the box before rising to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold’s in-swinging delivery with a perfect glancing header into the far corner to keep Liverpool’s season alive.
It was an emotional goal for the Brazil international, whose father died earlier in the year, and a moment that will live long in Liverpool folklore.
2. Salah’s wondergoal
Barely a week has gone by this season without Mohamed Salah breaking a record or grabbing the world’s attention - and he certainly did the latter against Manchester City at Anfield.
The visitors dominated the first half, with Bernardo Silva pulling the strings in midfield, before Salah grabbed hold of proceedings.
He raced away from Joao Canelo to set up Sadio Mane for a clinical opener which was cancelled out shortly afterwards by Phil Foden's driven strike across goal.
Then, after 76 minutes, Salah showed why so many see him as the world's best player.
The Egyptian collected a pass from Curtis Jones before leaving Cancelo, Silva and Aymeric Laporte in his wake and rifling home a right-foot rocket to send 50,000 Liverpool fans crazy.
It was a goal worthy of winning any game yet didn't get the reward it deserved as Kevin De Bruyne's deflected goal earned a share of the spoils for the defending champions.
You would imagine, however, it'll take something very special to take the goal of the season award away from Salah's sublime solo strike.
3. Five-star display at the Theatre of Dreams
Liverpool fans have plenty of iconic performances to treasure under Jurgen Klopp and this is right at the top of the list.
The Reds went to Old Trafford aiming to get back on track after dropping a two-goal lead to Brighton the previous weekend, having won just twice away to Manchester United since 2009. But from the moment Naby Keita slid Klopp's side into an early lead, there was only one winner.
Diogo Jota tapped in on the stretch to make it two before it became the Mohamed Salah show as the records tumbled for Liverpool's number 11.
The first of his treble made him the first player in the club's history to score in 10 consecutive competitive games.
His second gave the Reds a 4-0 lead at the break before, five minutes into the second half, he became the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford since 1953 and the first opposition player to achieve the feat in the Premier League era.
The day was soured somewhat with Keita's injury, which led to Paul Pogba's dismissal, but make no mistake about it, for Liverpool supporters of any generation this was an iconic and historic performance.