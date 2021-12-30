Liverpool's top three 2021 highlights

1. Alisson's amazing header

After Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle on 24 April, their hopes of a top-four finish looked to have slipped away.

The Reds were four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and five behind Leicester in third with just five games of the season to go.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, then put together back-to-back wins against Southampton and Manchester United before a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion. Mohamed Salah cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu’s opener but the Reds were still being held by the already-relegated Baggies deep into stoppage time when they won a corner.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker made his way forward, almost unnoticed, into the box before rising to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold’s in-swinging delivery with a perfect glancing header into the far corner to keep Liverpool’s season alive.

It was an emotional goal for the Brazil international, whose father died earlier in the year, and a moment that will live long in Liverpool folklore.