Newcastle United are keen to bolster their attacking options in January, with Manchester United's 26-year-old France forward Anthony Martial and Inter Milan's Bosnia-Herzegovinia striker Edin Dzeko, 35, on their shortlist. (Sun), external

Newcastle, along with West Ham, are monitoring the situation of Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 25. (Eurosport), external

Lyon's Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, has turned down a move to St James' Park because it would not be a "step up in quality". (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Another Lyon player Newcastle are interested in is France forward Moussa Dembele, with the Ligue 1 side open to selling the 25-year-old if a suitable offer is made for him. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column