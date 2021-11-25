'Silva is world class'

Bernardo Silva produced a near-perfect performance for Manchester City against Paris St-Germain, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin.

Silva was voted man of the match after his impressive lay-off set up Gabriel Jesus for City's second goal.

"Silva has been the trigger for the squeeze and the high press. As he’s sprinting he’s got both arms out by his side saying ‘come with me’," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"He’s a hardworking footballer. Out of possession he’s just as good as when he’s in possession.

"He doesn’t talk about it. You never hear him shouting and screaming. It’s just his body language and he encourages his team-mates to do the right thing.

"He’s just a very level-headed, world class footballer."

Hear more reaction to City's win over PSG on Football Daily on BBC Sounds