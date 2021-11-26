Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds may have lost five of their 12 Premier League fixtures this campaign but are yet to lose back-to-back league games this season.

Despite going down 2-1 at Spurs last time out there is every chance they can take something from Brighton & Hove Albion.

United's form is a solitary defeat in four top-flight matches and led Marcelo Bielsa to admit "the performances in the last period have been improving and what we deserved allow us to think that we should have a few more points."

The signs are the glut of injuries is about to subside with at least Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton available since last weekend. Heading to the Amex, Bielsa has dismissed the idea of a relatively small squad hampered by the absence of as many as six regular first team members on the treatment table as being at the root of the side's lowly place in the table.

The Seagulls are hardly in sparkling form, without a win in their last eight games, but they are digging out points to preserve the top-half status four early victories has afforded them.

A win for United will put them five points clear of third-bottom Burnley before the Clarets face Spurs on Sunday. A third of the way through and although the table will not be definitive on Saturday night it will be taking meaningful shape.

However, it looks Bielsa continues to bear the burden himself.