BBC Sport

Man Utd v Young Boys: The key stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Bruno Fernandes has made more assists than any other player in the Champions League this season (five). The last player to make more than five in a single Champions League campaign for the Red Devils was Ryan Giggs in 2006-07, who made seven in eight appearances.

  • Since losing to Young Boys in their first meeting of this season’s Champions League, United have gone unbeaten in their past four games in the competition (won three, drawn one) – they last went five without defeat in the competition in the 2013-14 group stage under David Moyes, winning four and drawing two.

  • Young Boys have lost their past six away games in the European Cup/Champions League, between 1986 and 2021, with their last away win coming back in August 1960 against Limerick.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all five of his Champions League appearances since returning to United (six goals). The Portugal forward scored in all six group-stage games for Real Madrid in 2017-18.