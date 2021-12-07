Bruno Fernandes has made more assists than any other player in the Champions League this season (five). The last player to make more than five in a single Champions League campaign for the Red Devils was Ryan Giggs in 2006-07, who made seven in eight appearances.

Since losing to Young Boys in their first meeting of this season’s Champions League, United have gone unbeaten in their past four games in the competition (won three, drawn one) – they last went five without defeat in the competition in the 2013-14 group stage under David Moyes, winning four and drawing two.

Young Boys have lost their past six away games in the European Cup/Champions League, between 1986 and 2021, with their last away win coming back in August 1960 against Limerick.