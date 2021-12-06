Lift off for Magpies after nervy Burnley win?

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe will hope Saturday's nervy victory can kick-start Newcastle's campaign - nearly eight weeks after their £305m Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

The Magpies were fortunate not to fall behind early on but improved following Callum Wilson’s opener, with Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock going close.

A second goal would have eased the palpable tension around St James’ Park, but Miguel Almiron was denied by a superb one-handed Nick Pope save, before shooting straight at defender Nathan Collins from a promising position.

Crucially, though, Martin Dubravka was barely tested in the Newcastle goal. Other than Jay Rodriguez’s second-half strike, which was disallowed for offside. Burnley’s only shot on target came from Maxwel Cornet in the first half.

The Clarets are without an away victory since beating Fulham at the back end of last season, but three of their next four Premier League matches are at Turf Moor – against West Ham, Watford and Everton.