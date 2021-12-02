Tottenham v Brentford - confirmed team news
- Published
Tottenham make two changes from their 2-1 win over Leeds on 21 October. Their game against Burnley at the weekend was postponed due to snow in Lancashire, don't forget.
There's a change in the back three with Davidson Sanchez replacing Japhet Tanganga, while Oliver Skipp comes in for Harry Winks in midfield. Both Tanganga and Winks are on the bench.
Tottenham: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane.
Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Winks, Gil, Sessegnon, Alli, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele.
Meanwhile, Brentford are unchanged from their 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday.
Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry and Sergi Canos all came off with injuries in that game but have recovered to keep their places in the starting XI.
Brentford: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Oneyka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo.
Subs: Cox, Jansen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Roersley, Maghoma, Stevens.