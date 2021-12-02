Tottenham v Brentford - confirmed team news

Tottenham make two changes from their 2-1 win over Leeds on 21 October. Their game against Burnley at the weekend was postponed due to snow in Lancashire, don't forget.

There's a change in the back three with Davidson Sanchez replacing Japhet Tanganga, while Oliver Skipp comes in for Harry Winks in midfield. Both Tanganga and Winks are on the bench.

Tottenham: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Winks, Gil, Sessegnon, Alli, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele.