Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Wolves got their first win in five matches and Bruno Lage’s side will reflect on a job well done on the south coast.

Romain Saiss grabbed his side’s first goal in that period with a composed volley after an excellent ball over the top of the Brighton defence by the skilful Ruben Neves.

But Brighton boss Graham Potter was rightly angry with the conceded goal after Yves Bissouma should have cleared the danger and then Saiss found himself unmarked and unchallenged.

For the Seagulls, struggling with injuries and also missing a number of players through Covid, these are tough times and this loss means they now haven't won in 12 games in all competitions, a run stretching back to September.

Wolves’ winning margin should have been wider as they hit the woodwork twice and were also denied by a number of saves from Robert Sanchez.

Brighton could have equalised within a minute of Saiss’ goal but Enock Mwepu somehow managed to fire over the top from only three yards out.