There are some "Covid issues" at the club. Smith says a couple of players have taken tests and await results, but he wouldn't be drawn on which players.

Todd Cantwell has trained "really well" in the last few days and Smith has been pleased with what he's seen from the midfielder.

United are a team full of superstars but it will take a while for it to truly to become a "Rangnick team".

His Norwich team is "tough to beat" now and that was Smith's first priority; he says he was disappointed with two of the goals conceded at Spurs in the 3-0 defeat last Sunday.

Midfielder Matthias Normann will continue his absence because of a pelvic injury, it's hopeful he could be back for the visit of Aston Villa on Tuesday.