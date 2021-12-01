Everton v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Rafa Benitez makes two changes for his first Merseyside derby as Everton manager.

Richarlison is welcomed back from suspension and Damari Gray starts after coming off the bench in Sunday’s defeat by Brentford. Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon drop to the bench.

Everton: Pickford, Keane, Allan, Richarlison, Gray, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Godfrey, Coleman, Rondon.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Dobbin.