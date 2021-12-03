Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Premier League game at Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Liverpool boss:

Speaking about the emphatic 4-1 Merseyside derby win on Wednesday, Klopp said he was happy with how his players were "completely in control" of their emotions, adding "it was the best game for us at Goodison since I have been here";

Liverpool go to Wolves third in the table, a point off second-placed Manchester City and two points off leaders Chelsea but the manager denied there is a title race already. He added: "You can't win it (the Premier League) in December. You can lose it in December though";

Diogo Jota faces his former club in the game and on the forward's form Klopp said he is "an incredible technician" who is "really smart and really organised";

He also confirmed Joe Gomez and Naby Keita have taken part in "big parts" of training and "if nothing happens" they should be in contention for Wolves.

Get all the build-up to the weekend's Premier League games here