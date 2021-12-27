Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd: Howe reaction

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to BBC Sport: "I'm very frustrated. I can’t praise the players enough. It was an excellent performance. I’m really pleased. We deserved to win and you’re left with the horrible feeling of not getting what you deserve.

"I think so [it was their best performance under him] in both disciplines. I thought we were good out of possession and a real threat on the transitions.

"We gave a lot to the match physically. Really good signs for the future.

"We had some really good moments. Allan Saint-Maximum at the start of the second half was a good chance. Jacob Murphy hit the post and Miguel Almiron’s shot looked like it was in. It’s good to talk about these moments. There have been games where we haven’t created.”

On the injuries to Callum Wilson and Saint-Maximin: “It’ll have a huge impact, two key players. Callum looks more serious because nobody was round him. Maxi hopefully won’t be any more than a few weeks. But it’s difficult to tell. We desperately need them fit.”

On whether they could be forced into more transfers as a result: “You’re talking to me seconds after the game. I need to digest it and see what the physios say in terms of time.

“Joelinton was very good today. His defensive understanding in that position is incredible. His attitude, work rate and energy are top level. His technique and ability to find space and control the ball in tight areas is of the highest level. I love the lads to bits. I’m really glad he’s performing so well.

“We are capable of beating anybody. We proved that today. I thought we all performed today. That’s got the be the standard we’ve set ourselves. We can be a force to be reckoned with.”