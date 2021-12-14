Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United supporters have criticised police and Chelsea for the scenes before kick-off outside Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as fans feared for their health and safety trying to enter the stadium.

Heidi Haigh, who has travelled home and away following the club for more than 40 years, told BBC Radio Leeds: "It was really scary stuff. I was trying to keep a gap in front of me because I thought if I don't then I won't be able to breathe.

"People were falling on the floor and they were having to be dragged up. There were a lot of our elderly fans getting crushed at that point. It was the worst situation I'd been in for a long, long time.

"It was terrifying. You were doing your best just to keep on your feet."

The Metropolitan Police responded with a statement on Monday: "Chelsea Football Club are responsible for the safety of those attending the ground. This includes the management of queues.

"A robust policing operation was deployed as usual to tackle any crime and disorder. Questions around the queuing of fans should be referred to Chelsea FC."

Both Chelsea and the Football Association have been asked to comment.

