Newcastle 1-0 Burnley: The pick of the stats

Newcastle recorded their first win in 16 matches, having lost seven and drawn eight of their previous 15.

Burnley have failed to win any of their first eight away games in a Premier League season for the third time (drawn four, lost four) - also doing so in 2009-10 and 2016-17.

The Magpies have kept just their second clean sheet in their past 16 games, with both shutouts coming at home to Burnley (also 0-0 in August in the Carabao Cup).