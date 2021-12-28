Lawro's predictions: Watford v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

This is the first time Watford have played since 10 December while West Ham have had four games since then, and not won any of them.

The Hornets have been hampered by being unable to train properly because of a Covid outbreak at the club but they will be rested and ready for this one.

The Hammers seem to be playing every other day, and they have been losing a lot of the time.

They are clearly missing injured duo Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma at the back and it might be that their poor run continues until they can bring in more numbers in January.

James's prediction: 2-3

Watford need the win and they are decent going forward, but they are leaking too many goals.

