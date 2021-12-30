Watford v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Watford are the only side without a Premier League clean sheet this season. They’ve conceded in each of their last 27 games in the competition, the longest run without a clean sheet by any club in the division since Burnley’s run of 29 games between November 2009 and August 2014.

Tottenham’s opponents have had a player sent off in each of their last three Premier League games. Only once has a team seen their opposition see red in four consecutive games in the competition – Arsenal in August-September 2001.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is unbeaten in five Premier League games against fellow Italian managers (won four; drawn one), including two 3-0 wins against Claudio Ranieri in 2016-17. Meanwhile, Watford manager Ranieri has lost each of his last four Premier League meetings with fellow Italians.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League starts against Watford (five goals, one assist), scoring the winner in the reverse fixture back in August.