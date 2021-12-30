Watford v Tottenham: What does the form show?
Watford are the only side without a Premier League clean sheet this season. They’ve conceded in each of their last 27 games in the competition, the longest run without a clean sheet by any club in the division since Burnley’s run of 29 games between November 2009 and August 2014.
Tottenham’s opponents have had a player sent off in each of their last three Premier League games. Only once has a team seen their opposition see red in four consecutive games in the competition – Arsenal in August-September 2001.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is unbeaten in five Premier League games against fellow Italian managers (won four; drawn one), including two 3-0 wins against Claudio Ranieri in 2016-17. Meanwhile, Watford manager Ranieri has lost each of his last four Premier League meetings with fellow Italians.
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League starts against Watford (five goals, one assist), scoring the winner in the reverse fixture back in August.
Emmanuel Dennis has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last eight Premier League games for Watford (six goals, four assists), having a hand in 67% of the goals the Hornets have scored in these games (10/15).