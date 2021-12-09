Napoli v Leicester: Team news

Seven Leicester City players have not travelled to Italy for Thursday's final Europa League group game against Napoli.

Players are unavailable because of a combination of positive Covid-19 tests and some feeling "unwell".

Three members of the backroom staff have also not made the trip.

Rodgers confirmed midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Ryan Bertrand are available for selection following their injuries.

The Foxes, who are top of Group C in the Europa League with eight points from five games, will qualify for the last 16 with a win.

Who makes your Foxes team to face Napoli?