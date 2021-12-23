Burnley v Everton: What does the form show?

Burnley have won more Premier League home games against Everton (four) than they have versus any other side in the competition.

This is the sixth time Burnley and Everton have met in league games on Boxing Day, with the Toffees unbeaten in each of the previous five (won four, drawn one). One of these was a 5-1 victory at Turf Moor in 2018-19, their joint-biggest margin of victory away from home on Boxing Day in their league history.

Burnley have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League games, attempting just 25 shots (8.3 per game) in those fixtures, with just three of those on target (1 per game). The Clarets last went four league matches without scoring in November 2020.