Saints defence costs them as Palace come from behind

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl must wonder what Southampton have to do to hang on to a lead, having now dropped a league-high 16 points from winning positions this season.

The answer lies with the Saints' defence, who have conceded 75 goals in the Premier League in 2021 - more than any other side - and are in danger of taking Ipswich Town's 27-year old record of 79 in a calendar year.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have two fewer points than they did under Roy Hodgson at this stage last season but there is a sense they have been unfortunate to not have more.

The Eagles' increased attacking intent has been notable since Patrick Vieira's arrival, especially at Selhurst Park, and they have now scored in eight successive Premier League home games for the first time, only failing to register in a goalless draw with Brentford in August.