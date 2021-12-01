Watford 1-2 Chelsea - Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side were "lucky" after being given a scare by struggling Watford before emerging 2-1 winners to stay top of the Premier League.

Mason Mount gave the Blues the lead at Vicarage Road before Emmanuel Dennis equalised with a shot that deflected off Antonio Rudiger.

But Chelsea made it five straight away wins in the top-flight after Mount set up substitute Hakim Ziyech to score.

However, Tuchel was unimpressed with his side's overall performance against a spirited Watford side.

"We were not ready for this game," said the German. "We are to blame. We never found the right attitude.

"We were very lucky to escape with the win."

Tuchel said his players needed to improve if they were to stay at the top of the table.

With rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both winning, Chelsea have a one-point lead.

"We need a lot of points if we want to stay in title race," added Tuchel.

"Overall we can do much better. There are some reasons - we have injured players and some key players due to overload were not on the pitch.

"I don’t want to be too critical but Watford deserved more."