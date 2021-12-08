Rooney tops Match of the Day teen sensation list

Wayne Rooney tops the best Premier League teen sensations list on the latest episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

England's all-time top goalscorer broke into the Everton team at 16 and instantly set the Premier League alight, most memorably with his injury-time winner against Arsenal, five days before his 17th birthday in October 2002.

"He was the one who burst onto the scene, he changed everything," said former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards.

"He was so strong, so technically good. That goal, it showed he'd arrived."

Fellow podcast host Gary Lineker agreed and praised Rooney's whole game for his incredible impact as a teenager.

"I just remember his all-round game being excellent," he said. "He was so competitive, such a pro.

"If anything he worked too hard, running back and chasing defenders.

"He had such a fantastic career and probably could have done even more."

Rooney's time at Everton was cut short when he moved to Manchester United for a world record fee at the time for a teenager of £27m in September 2004.

In total, he scored 42 goals for Everton and United before he turned 20 and made a stunning impact at international level for England as well, notably at Euro 2004 when he scored four times.

Listen to the full discussion and find out who else made it onto the list on BBC Sounds