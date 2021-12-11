Liverpool v Aston Villa - confirmed team news

Only one change for Liverpool from their last league outing - a 1-0 win over Wolves - but it's a curious one.

There's no usual front trio for the Reds, with just Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane the recognised forwards.

Divock Origi is out with an injury and a knock means Diogo Jota only makes the bench,so in comes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who will likely take up a role in the front three.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Mane, Sala, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Williams