On the fitness of a squad that has had numerous players test positive for Covid: "The players who were unavailable at Wolves are obviously still out. When you have Covid, you are not just out for one match, but you are out of at least 10 days. We do have Jorginho back after a false positive test, but Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah are very doubtful."

Academy players have been training with the first team this week: "It's been a risk to bring in from the academy - Lewis Baker has now tested positive so he can't play. But playing N'Golo Kante for 90 minutes at Wolves was close to being irresponsible. We have brought players in from the academy to protect players and their health."

As a result, his Chelsea line-up may have some unfamiliar names: "I don't like to judge the importance of games and we want to win every competition. It is totally against our nature to make so many changes, but we have been forced to do it. We must prioritise the health of our players."

After Premier League clubs decided not to postpone a full round of fixtures: "I thought that it wouldn't happen. We took a huge risk with playing at Wolves when we did not feel fully safe on the trip, but we accepted the challenge and we will accept the next challenge."